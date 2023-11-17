New Study Reveals Alarming Prevalence of AI-Generated Nudity on Social Media

A recent study conducted NewsNation has shed light on the widespread use of artificial intelligence tools to generate explicit content on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube. The study found that these AI tools, which can easily be accessed online, allow users to manipulate images and remove the clothes from any picture, including those of unsuspecting individuals.

What is particularly concerning is that accounts on popular social media sites are actively promoting these AI tools, amplifying their use among teenagers and young adults. The investigation uncovered dozens of videos on TikTok showcasing websites that offer “AI clothes remover” services, with each video following a similar script generated AI technology.

The implications of this AI-generated nudity are deeply troubling. Instances of cyberbullying and non-consensual deepfake pornography are on the rise, as seen in a recent controversy at Westfield High School in New Jersey. Students reported that their classmates used AI tools to generate pornographic images of their peers, which were then shared in group chats.

The accessibility of these AI tools is alarming. The internet is rife with tutorials and easily accessible programs that allow anyone to create realistic nude images using deep learning algorithms. These algorithms are trained on images of women and can overlay naked body parts onto clothed individuals in source photos.

Social media platforms, such as TikTok and YouTube, have a responsibility to protect their users, especially minors, from the harmful effects of AI-generated explicit content. While both platforms have implemented guidelines and detection technology to combat this issue, more needs to be done. Critics argue that social media companies should employ AI algorithms to identify and remove these videos in real-time.

As the AI ecosystem continues to evolve, distinguishing between real and fake content has become increasingly challenging. It is crucial for social media companies, policymakers, and society as a whole to address this issue and find effective ways to combat the widespread use of AI-generated nudity.

(Source: [NewsNation](https://www.newsnationnow.com/tech/artificial-intelligence/) – URL of the domain)