New Concerns Arise Over Misinformation Risks in AI

Aidan Gomez, a leading industry figure in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), has raised concerns about the focus on doomsday scenarios in AI, stating that it detracts from the more immediate risks, such as the large-scale generation of misinformation. Gomez, co-author of a research paper that contributed to the technology behind chatbots, believes that while long-term risks should still be studied and pursued, policymakers should prioritize dealing with the tangible and immediate potential harms.

Gomez, attending the AI safety summit as CEO of Cohere, a North American AI tools company, argues that AI is already prevalent in various applications and it is those applications that require attention. Gomez highlights the emergence of chatbots like ChatGPT and image generators like Midjourney as significant examples of AI’s capabilities, particularly in generating realistic text and images from simple prompts.

Instead of focusing on existential threats, Gomez asserts that the summit should address issues like misinformation, which he deems his key concern. With AI models capable of creating highly convincing media indistinguishable from human-created content, Gomez stresses the urgent need to equip the public with the ability to discern between different types of media.

The summit will feature discussions on a breadth of AI issues, including concerns related to misinformation’s impact on elections and social trust. The second day will bring together a smaller group of countries, experts, and tech executives to explore concrete steps to address AI risks. Notable attendees will include US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Gomez also raises the serious threat posed an army of AI-powered bots spreading AI-generated misinformation, which could have detrimental consequences for democracy and public discourse. In government documents outlining AI risks, the possibility of AI development reaching a point where systems pose an existential threat is acknowledged. However, the likelihood of this risk is considered low many experts, contingent upon specific scenarios where advanced systems gain control over weapons or financial markets.

The concerns regarding existential threats from AI center around the concept of artificial general intelligence, which entails an AI system with human-level intelligence capable of autonomous decision-making that may defy human interests and control. While some tech professionals and experts have called for caution in AI experimentation, others, like AI scientist Yann LeCun, consider the fears of AI wiping out humanity as “preposterous.”

The need to address the immediate risks of AI-generated misinformation and formulate strategies to combat its dissemination remains a pressing concern for policymakers and technology companies alike.

