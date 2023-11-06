New Deepfake Video Raises Concerns About Online Misinformation

Deepfake technology continues to pose a significant threat in the ever-evolving field of AI. Not only can it alter voices to mimic someone else, but it can also manipulate videos to a point where they appear genuine. The latest victim of this malicious technology is popular Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna.

A recent video went viral on X, a social media platform, showing what appeared to be Rashmika entering an elevator. However, a closer examination revealed that it was a deepfake – a digitally manipulated video. Despite its deceptive nature, the video has amassed millions of views, highlighting the growing sophistication of deepfake technology.

The ramifications of this incident go beyond the individual targeted. Journalist Abhishek Kumar shared the video on X, raising concerns about the urgent need for new legal and regulatory measures to combat the spread of fake content on the internet. While the video initially featured a woman named Zara Patel, there is no evidence to suggest her involvement in the creation of the deepfake. The identity and motivations of the perpetrator remain a mystery.

Unfortunately, this incident is not an isolated one. Numerous celebrities across various fields have fallen victim to similar deepfake videos in recent years. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan also retweeted the video, emphasizing the pressing need for legal action against deepfakes.

To distinguish the deepfake from the authentic video, one only needs to pay attention to the rapid transformation that occurs when Zara Patel’s face morphs into Rashmika Mandanna’s. It is a clear testament to the advanced capabilities of deepfake technology.

As deepfake technology continues to advance, it is crucial for individuals and platforms alike to stay vigilant in detecting and preventing the spread of misinformation. With the potential to deceive millions, new legal and regulatory measures must be implemented to address this growing threat.

FAQ:

Q: What is deepfake?

A: Deepfake is a type of synthetic media that uses AI to replace a person’s likeness in an existing image or video with someone else’s.

Q: How can deepfakes be identified?

A: Deepfakes often exhibit unnatural facial expressions or movements, such as excessive blinking or stiff and jerky motions. Blurry or unfocused eyes that do not match the person’s head movements can also be indicators of a deepfake video.

