Meta Announces Launch of AI Chatbots on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, unveiled its latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI) during the annual Connect conference held in Palo Alto, California. While much attention was initially focused on Meta’s new “mixed reality” headset, the Quest 3, the true highlight of the event centered on the introduction of AI chatbots across the company’s various platforms.

Meta has been working on a large language model to enable human-like conversational interactions. Instead of creating a separate website like ChatGPT, Meta AI will be integrated into existing chat platforms such as Messenger, Instagram Direct, and WhatsApp. This allows users to engage in one-on-one conversations with the AI or involve the chatbot in group discussions.

Users can ask Meta AI questions, seek recipe advice, or settle disputes within chat groups. Thanks to a partnership with Microsoft and Bing Search, Meta AI can provide answers and information to users. Additionally, Meta is collaborating with major personalities like Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, and Snoop Dogg to create AI personas in various domains, including travel, sports, and cooking.

One noteworthy development is the integration of Meta AI with the new Meta and Ray-Ban smart glasses, allowing users to receive answers audibly through the glasses. This marks a significant shift in the normalizing of AI interactions, bringing advanced technology from the lab to everyday life.

Meta’s broad AI assistant and specialized AI personas, along with new image generation capabilities, will be rolled out gradually across their platforms in the coming weeks and months.

Sources:

– Provided information from the user

– Connect conference announcements