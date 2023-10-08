Snapchat’s AI Chatbot Could be Banned in the UK if Privacy Risks are Not Addressed: Data Regulator

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in the UK has warned that Snapchat may have underestimated the privacy risks for children related to its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. The ICO stated that if Snap, the US-based company, fails to adequately address the concerns raised regulators, its AI chatbot, My AI, which was launched in April, could potentially be banned in the UK. The ICO found that Snap’s failure to identify and assess privacy risks for children and other users before launching My AI was concerning.

This discovery does not necessarily mean that Snapchat, the widely used instant messaging app among young people, has violated UK data protection laws or results in enforcement orders being issued the ICO. The ICO will consider Snap’s response before making a final enforcement decision.

Snap has stated that they are reviewing the ICO’s notice and are committed to user privacy. They claim that My AI underwent a rigorous legal and privacy review before being made available to the public. Snap intends to work constructively with the ICO to ensure that they are comfortable with their risk assessment procedures.

The ICO is currently investigating how My AI processes personal data from approximately 21 million Snapchat users in the UK, including children aged 13-17. My AI is powered OpenAI’s ChatGPT, one of the most well-known generative AI models, which is being considered for regulations globally due to privacy and security concerns.

Social media platforms, including Snapchat, require users to be 13 years old and above, but they have not been entirely successful in keeping children off their platforms.

Source: Antara News