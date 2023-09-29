Advancements in AI: OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Meta’s Ray-Ban Stories, and Amazon’s Investment in Anthropic

The past week has seen a surge of innovation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) that is poised to redefine the AI landscape. OpenAI, with the backing of Microsoft, has made groundbreaking updates to its AI chatbot, ChatGPT. One of the key updates is that ChatGPT is now able to browse the internet for real-time and authoritative information, expanding its knowledge beyond historical data. Additionally, ChatGPT is gradually incorporating support for processing images, video, voice, and text, opening up new possibilities for the use of AI.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has unveiled Ray-Ban Stories, a pair of smart glasses integrated with AI capabilities. These glasses can recognize objects that the user looks at and provide step-by-step audio instructions, making hands-free assistance a reality. They also have real-time text translation abilities and live streaming capabilities, allowing users to effortlessly decipher text and share their experiences with others.

In a strategic move, Amazon has committed to investing up to $4 billion in Anthropic, an AI startup founded former OpenAI researchers. Anthropic’s AI chatbot, Claude, offers a unique conversational experience and is projected to be ten times more powerful than current leading AI systems. This partnership allows Amazon Web Services customers to access Anthropic’s advanced AI models, positioning Amazon as a competitor in the generative AI field.

In the realm of finance technology, Brex has introduced “Brex Assistant” to tackle employee expenses. This smart assistant automatically manages travel budgets, generates itemized receipts, and ensures compliance with company policies. Tipalti has also developed Tipalti Expenses, an expense management product that integrates seamlessly with its existing platform and offers a unified funding flow, resulting in a significant reduction in manual tasks.

Overall, these recent advancements in AI technology are pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve and paving the way for exciting innovations in various industries.

