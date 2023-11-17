The Rise of Generative AI and Its Impact on Trust in News

As the advancement of generative AI continues, the media industry and news organizations are grappling with the issue of trust. At this year’s Web Summit, a panel of experts, including executives from Associated Press and Thomson Reuters Foundation, discussed the challenges and strategies surrounding AI’s impact on trust in news.

Major news organizations like Associated Press and Thomson Reuters Foundation have spent decades building their reputations, which has contributed to the trust that news consumers have in their output. These organizations are also equipped with the resources to produce their own content, including photos and videos, and have dedicated teams to verify the authenticity of external content.

To ensure the dissemination of trusted and accurate information, news organizations are developing internal frameworks and standards. Associated Press executive editor Julie Pace emphasized the importance of transparency and the ability to prove the legitimacy of their content through verifiable sources and information. However, smaller newsrooms face challenges in establishing brand recognition and implementing systems for due diligence on multimedia content.

One significant trend in news consumption is the growing reliance on social media platforms. A recent study Pew Research Center revealed a significant increase in the proportion of TikTok users who turn to the platform for news. This shift in audience preferences poses a challenge to traditional news outlets, as young viewers express a preference for news from social media influencers like TikTok newsreader Chris Chandler.

Addressing the role of AI in news, Khan, from Thomson Reuters Foundation, advised content creators and journalists to prioritize accuracy and reputation. While tech companies have a responsibility to flag inauthentic content, individuals should also be more discerning about what they consume and share. Khan emphasized the importance of educating the public from a young age to be critical consumers of news, creating societies that are resilient to disinformation.

Ultimately, the rise of generative AI presents both challenges and opportunities for news organizations. Adapting to the changing landscape requires a commitment to transparency, accuracy, and catering to the perspectives and needs of diverse audiences.

FAQs

What is generative AI?

Generative AI refers to the use of machine learning algorithms to generate new content, such as images, videos, or text, that closely resemble real human-generated content.

How can news organizations ensure trust in the age of AI?

News organizations can establish internal frameworks and standards to verify content authenticity and maintain transparency. They can also invest in tools and methods to prove the legitimacy of their multimedia content and educate their audiences about being critical consumers of news.

What challenges do smaller newsrooms face in dealing with AI-generated content?

Smaller newsrooms may lack brand recognition and the resources to implement robust systems for verifying multimedia content. Due diligence becomes more challenging for them, making it vital for them to invest in tools and partnerships that help ensure content authenticity.

How can individuals be more discerning about news on social media?

Individuals should be cautious when consuming and sharing news on social media platforms. It is essential to cross-verify information from trusted sources, critically evaluate the credibility of content creators, and fact-check before sharing information. Being aware of the prevalence of misinformation and disinformation campaigns can help individuals make informed decisions about the news they consume and share.