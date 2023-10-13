Artificial intelligence (AI) and social media, individually, have had both positive and negative impacts in our society. While social media has connected people around the world and allowed for open conversations, AI has promised to simplify our lives. However, when these two powerful technologies combine, it can result in dangerous consequences.

One such example occurred in Almendralejo, a small town in Spain, where more than 20 girls between the ages of 11 and 17 became victims of this dangerous combination. AI-generated images of these girls, taken from their own social media accounts, were manipulated and then circulated on various social media platforms. The incident caused distress among the families and shocked the town. It is crucial to acknowledge the misuse of technology and the potential harm it can inflict.

This is not an isolated incident. Disinformation researcher Nina Jankowicz shared her own experience of being targeted deepfake porn videos created online trolls. These videos aim to humiliate and objectify women, especially those who dare to speak out. Deepfake technology has predominantly targeted women, with 96% of all deepfake videos online being pornographic and 99% of them featuring female victims. This abhorrent method is an attempt to silence and demean individuals.

The dangers of social media were also raised Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, back in 2011. He warned about the risks associated with distorted or tampered images and the potential for blackmail. His concerns have only become more relevant as time has passed. The privacy and modesty that the Islamic concept of hijab provides extends to the digital realm as well.

Facebook, one of the most popular social media platforms, has faced criticism for enabling indecency and invading privacy. Its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, initially created “Facemash,” a platform that allowed users to compare people’s faces based on attractiveness. This concept eventually evolved into Facebook itself. Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad emphasized that Facebook promotes shamelessness and encourages indecent behavior.

Although these concerns may have been met with skepticism in the past, recent incidents affirm the truth in the warnings given. The harms of technology are becoming increasingly apparent, and it is crucial to recognize the potential dangers AI poses when combined with social media.

In conclusion, the combination of artificial intelligence and social media has the potential to be both wonderful and dangerous. It is important to be aware of the misuse of technology and its consequences. Society must prioritize the protection of individuals’ privacy, modesty, and safety in the online world, just as we do in the offline world.

