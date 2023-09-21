The Newest Star Wars Series, Ahsoka, Draws in a Large Audience in its Opening Week

The highly anticipated Star Wars series, Ahsoka, has made a significant impact during its opening week on Disney+. Starring Rosario Dawson as the titular character, the first two episodes of Ahsoka garnered a total of 829 million minutes of viewing in the United States for the week of August 21-27. This translates to approximately 8.29 million complete showings of the two episodes.

Ahsoka’s viewing numbers rank it second among Disney+ Star Wars shows for their series premiere weeks, just behind Obi-Wan Kenobi, which received 1.03 billion minutes of viewing in May 2022. It also secured the second spot for original series, trailing behind Netflix’s British import, Who Is Erin Carter?, which received 1.04 billion minutes of viewing. Other notable titles in the top 10 originals for the week include The Ultimatum and Ragnarok on Netflix.

Meanwhile, the legal drama series Suits continues to dominate as the top overall title for the tenth consecutive week, with 2.66 billion minutes of viewing. Despite a 6 percent decline from the previous week, the show maintains its strong viewership. Additionally, the animated children’s series Bluey on Disney+ surpassed one billion minutes of viewing for the seventh consecutive week, despite the return of many of its core viewers to school.

It’s worth noting that these Nielsen streaming ratings only cover viewing on TV sets and do not include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. Furthermore, the ratings only reflect U.S. audiences and do not account for viewership in other countries.

Overall, Ahsoka’s impressive viewing numbers in its opening week demonstrate the continuing popularity and strong audience reception of Star Wars content. With its compelling storyline and beloved characters, Ahsoka delivers an exciting addition to the Star Wars universe.

