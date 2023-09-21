Disney+’s Ahsoka Soars on Nielsen’s Streaming Charts

Disney+ continues to dominate the streaming world, as its latest Star Wars spinoff series, Ahsoka, made a strong debut on Nielsen’s charts for the week of August 21 to August 27. The show secured the fifth spot on the overall list and the second spot among streaming originals. In just under a week, the series’ first two episodes accumulated a total of 829 million viewing minutes.

One of the key factors contributing to Disney’s success is its strategy of releasing new episodes of Ahsoka on Tuesday evenings, a time when viewers can watch earlier to avoid spoilers. This approach has revived the concept of appointment viewing among streaming audiences.

HBO’s sports dramedy, Ballers, is also continuing to find success on Netflix. Despite a 6% drop in viewership, the show climbed to the seventh spot on the overall list and the fifth spot among acquired content, with a total of 656 million viewing minutes. Ballers’ availability on both Netflix and HBO Max proves that a cross-streamer distribution strategy can be a viable path forward in the streaming era.

Suits, the USA Network legal drama, maintained its reign for the tenth consecutive week, generating 2.7 billion viewing minutes across Netflix and Peacock. Although there was a 6% decrease in viewership compared to the previous week, the ongoing buzz around the series continues to draw in new audiences. Season 1 still accounts for 16% of the viewing share, indicating that viewers are discovering the show from its beginning.

Nielsen reports that Netflix’s Who Is Erin Carter? and Disney+’s Bluey both surpassed the billion-minute mark for the week. While these titles achieved similar viewing numbers, their audience demographics differ significantly. Who Is Erin Carter? attracted predominantly viewers above 50 years old, while Bluey became a hit among the under-five age group.

Bluey’s continued success might even challenge Cocomelon for the top spot among kids’ content. The animated series has consistently exceeded one billion viewing minutes for the past seven weeks and has been a presence on Nielsen’s overall Top 10 for 29 out of 34 reported weeks in 2023.

Throughout its available seasons, Suits has seen a gradual distribution of viewership across all eight seasons. The later seasons have experienced a steady increase in viewership, indicating that it takes time for audiences to progress through the entire series.

Overall, Disney+ continues to make a strong impact on the streaming landscape, with Ahsoka’s impressive performance on Nielsen’s charts further solidifying the platform’s popularity.

Sources:

– Nielsen’s streaming charts for the week of August 21 to August 27