Star Wars Cast Members Have Fun at Lucasfilm Offices

Several cast members of the popular TV series Ahsoka paid a visit to the Lucasfilm offices this week, and they shared their adventure through a series of posts and videos on social media. However, fans are left wondering if there was more to the visit than just having some fun.

In a playful story told through their posts, one cast member, Eman Esfandi, pretended to have stolen the phone of the person in charge of Star Wars’ social media accounts. His fellow cast mates, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ivanna Sakhno, and Diana Lee Inosanto, joined in on the act, creating an amusing narrative.

Esfandi started the playful exchange tweeting that he had stolen the Star Wars phone and encouraged fans to follow him on Twitter. The official Star Wars account responded with a cryptic message asking fans to guess where Esfandi was that day. Eventually, Esfandi revealed that he was at the Lucasfilm offices and even posted a video of himself enjoying a drink of blue milk.

The rest of the cast members joined in on the fun, with Sakhno being introduced through a video and Esfandi sharing pictures of himself next to memorabilia from the office. They even took part in a TikTok video where they humorously answered the question of who would be kicked out of the Lucasfilm office first.

The final videos showed Esfandi attempting to steal a helmet from a stand, only to be stopped security and thrown out of the office. His fellow cast members Natashia Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno are then shown high-fiving each other, suggesting that it was all part of a plot to get Esfandi kicked out.

While it may seem like just a fun visit, some fans are speculating that there could be another reason behind their appearance at Lucasfilm. The series has gained a lot of attention recently, especially after the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, so it’s possible that this marketing push was intended to capitalize on the renewed interest.

Alternatively, there could be something more significant in the works, such as a season 2 renewal for Ahsoka. However, this seems unlikely due to the absence of Rosario Dawson and the inclusion of Diana Lee Inosanto.

Only time will tell what the true purpose of their visit was. In the meantime, fans can enjoy the playful antics of the cast members and speculate about what surprises may be in store for the Ahsoka series.