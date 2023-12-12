Alberta Health Services Looks to Social Media Influencers for Health Campaign

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is exploring the possibility of partnering with social media influencers to promote awareness about various health topics. While no official plans have been confirmed, the idea is to leverage the reach of influencers to disseminate credible health information to the public.

In a now-deleted post on influencer platform Embold, AHS mentioned a potential campaign called Plan Your Health 2024, aimed at educating people on topics such as at-home child healthcare, fitness, smoking cessation, lung cancer screening, and Health Link 811. However, AHS quickly clarified that the post was made “erroneously” and “prematurely.”

Health experts like Dr. Shazma Mithani, an emergency physician at Royal Alexandra and Stollery Children’s Hospitals, believe that utilizing every available avenue to disseminate credible health information is crucial, especially considering the rise of misinformation during the pandemic. Dr. Mithani, who already shares informational health videos with her Instagram followers, emphasizes the importance of empowering individuals to make informed decisions and avoid unnecessary visits to the emergency room.

Dr. Jia Hu, a public health physician and adjunct professor at the University of Calgary, supports the idea of innovative approaches to reach the public with critical health information. Dr. Hu, who previously launched the not-for-profit coalition 19 to Zero to address health behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic, believes that traditional messaging may not always be effective or sufficient in reaching people.

While AHS considers this avenue, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation raises concerns about the potential cost of hiring influencers. However, AHS has clarified that no influencers have been retained at this time and no confirmed plans are in place.

By exploring partnerships with social media influencers, Alberta Health Services aims to tap into the power of social media to educate and inform the public about important health topics. This innovative approach can help bridge the gap between healthcare organizations and individuals, ensuring that credible and accurate information reaches a wider audience.