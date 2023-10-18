WhatsApp Introduces Easier Chat Locking Feature in Latest Beta Update

WhatsApp is continuously working on enhancing the security of its platform, with the inclusion of new features such as Passkeys and the option to lock your chats with a secret code. Now, in its latest Beta version for Android (2.23.22.4), WhatsApp has introduced two shortcuts that make it easier to lock individual or group chats.

Previously, users had to go through multiple steps to lock a chat, including accessing the chat’s information screen and enabling the chat lock option. However, with the new shortcuts, users can now lock chats more conveniently. One shortcut is available directly in the chat list, while the other is accessible from the chat information panel.

These shortcuts are currently only available to a select group of Beta testers on Android. However, it is expected that this feature will roll out to all users of the Beta version in the coming days and to the general user base in the following weeks.

By implementing these shortcuts, WhatsApp aims to provide users with a simpler and more efficient method of securing their chats. Whether using a PIN, password, or fingerprint, users can now easily lock their chats to ensure their privacy and confidentiality.

Overall, this update demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving the security features of its messaging platform. As the most popular messaging client with over 2 billion monthly active users, WhatsApp understands the importance of providing users with robust privacy options.

Source: WABetaInfo

Definitions:

– Beta version: a pre-release version of software that is still undergoing testing

– Chat lock: a feature that allows users to secure their conversations with an additional layer of protection, such as a PIN, password, or fingerprint authentication

Note: No URLs were provided in the source article.