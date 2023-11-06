Ahn Bo Hyun Shares Achievement on Instagram Amidst Breakup News with Jisoo

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun, known for his role in Yumi’s Cells, recently took to Instagram to celebrate a moment of achievement amidst the news of his breakup with BLACKPINK member Jisoo. In a post, he shared a picture of himself holding a trophy he received at the 18th Asia Model Festival. The actor looked sharp in a shiny black blazer, showcasing his signature perfect hair.

The caption accompanying the post expressed Ahn Bo Hyun’s determination to “not forget my original intentions and make more efforts to show my better self.” The actor’s latest post garnered various comments from fans, with many mentioning Jisoo. Some expressed hope that the couple would reconcile, while others inquired about Ahn Bo Hyun’s feelings after the breakup. Interestingly, some fans came to his defense, criticizing those who invaded his privacy instead of appreciating his achievements.

Ahn Bo Hyun and Jisoo confirmed their relationship in August. The news was widely celebrated their respective fan bases, as the couple openly declared their love for each other. However, due to their busy schedules, they made the difficult decision to end their relationship mutually. Despite the breakup, it is reported that they will continue to work together as colleagues.

Moving forward, Ahn Bo Hyun remains focused on his career. After making his debut with the KBS drama Golden Cross, he gained recognition for his role in the hit romantic fantasy See You In My 19th Life. Fans can look forward to his upcoming movie, Noryang: The Sea of Death, set for release in December. Additionally, the actor is currently considering a role in Love in the Moonlight.

