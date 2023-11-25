New Beginnings: The Symbolic Illustration of the Ram Mandir

The anticipation surrounding the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, continues to grow as the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) reveals a symbolic illustration on its social media platforms. The image depicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda alongside the majestic Ram Mandir, with the prominent date of January 22, 2024, written in Hindi.

Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP’s information technology cell, describes the modification as a nod to the recent trend set the G20 Summit. Similar to how the party used images related to the G20 Summit during its run-up, the BJP is now showcasing the upcoming Ram Temple inauguration on its digital platforms. It is an innovative approach that symbolizes the tremendous significance of the occasion and captures the attention of the vast online audience.

The Ram Mandir holds immense importance in Hinduism, attracting devotees from all over the country who eagerly await the opportunity to visit this sacred site. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, has a deep historical and religious significance. The temple, which replaces the Babri mosque that once stood on the site, represents a vital symbol of faith and devotion for millions of worshippers.

As the nation looks forward to the momentous event, the inclusion of the illustration on the BJP’s social media handles acts as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary journey that has led to the temple’s construction. It signifies the unity and steadfastness of the BJP and its commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of millions of devout Hindus.

