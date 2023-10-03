Paramount Releases Original Mean Girls Movie on TikTok

Paramount has made a strategic move to engage with a new, younger audience launching the original 2004 Mean Girls movie on TikTok. With the recent announcement of a new Mean Girls film set to release in theaters, Paramount is stoking the fanbase and building excitement on Mean Girls day, which falls on October 3rd, also known as National Boyfriend Day.

The Mean Girls TikTok account saw a significant surge in followers, growing from 700 to 24K and counting since midnight. The movie is currently trending as the number one topic on Twitter. At 4PM, Paramount Pictures will stream the entire movie on TikTok, accompanied a pink Paramount+ logo.

In addition to the online launch, Paramount revealed the new title treatment for the upcoming Mean Girls film. The cast includes Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Avantika, Mahi Alam, Christopher Briney, Bebe Wood, Ashley Park, Connor Ratliff, and Jon Hamm. Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne are directing the new film, with Tina Fey writing the script. The production team consists of Lorne Michaels, Erin David, Caroline Maroney, Micah Frank, Eric Gurian, and Jeff Richmond.

Mean Girls Day, celebrated on October 3rd, derives its significance from a memorable line in the original movie delivered Lindsay Lohan’s character, Cady. The line, “It’s October 3rd,” has become iconic, leading fans to commemorate the film with memes and wearing pink. The plot of the movie follows Cady’s journey as she tries to fit in with the popular girls, known as the “Plastics,” after returning from living abroad.

The decision to release the new Mean Girls movie in theaters came after highly successful test screenings. The original Mean Girls movie, directed Mark Waters, grossed over $86M domestically and $130M worldwide. The 2018 Broadway adaptation of Mean Girls, featuring music Jeff Richmond, lyrics Nell Benjamin, and a book Tina Fey, received 12 Tony nominations, including Best Musical.

