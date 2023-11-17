Agriculture Minister Atul Bora Receives Life Threat on Social Media

Assam’s Agriculture Minister, Atul Bora, was targeted with a life threat on social media, leading to a swift response from the state police. Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, instructed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to register a criminal case and investigate the matter further.

The threat against Minister Atul Bora was posted on a Facebook page of a local news portal, wherein an individual named Pranash Sandhilya claimed to be part of Ulfa, a separatist group in the region. The police are currently verifying the identity of the person behind the threatening comment.

DGP GP Singh emphasized the gravity of such threats against elected representatives, highlighting the potential harm they pose to the democratic fabric of the state. He stated that no threats against elected officials would be tolerated, and appropriate legal action would be taken.

While the CID initiates a thorough investigation, the case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all individuals, especially those in public office.

It is essential that the responsible use of social media platforms be encouraged to maintain harmony and protect public figures from such unwarranted threats. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of cybersecurity and the need for stringent measures to tackle online crimes effectively.

FAQs

1. What is the CID?

The CID, or Crime Investigation Department, is a specialized law enforcement agency responsible for investigating and preventing complex and serious crimes.

2. Who is Atul Bora?

Atul Bora is the Agriculture Minister of Assam and the chief of AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), a political party that is part of the BJP-led coalition in the state.

3. What is Ulfa?

Ulfa (United Liberation Front of Assam) is a separatist group that advocates for an independent Assam. They have been involved in insurgency activities in the past.

