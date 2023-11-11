WhatsApp Web Now Allows Users to Search Messages Date

Did you know that WhatsApp Web has introduced a new feature to make your conversations even more organized? The world’s most popular messaging app is bringing an incredible functionality to ease the search for important messages.

A significant part of our communication happens on WhatsApp, especially when it comes to services and business-related conversations. With the latest update of WhatsApp Web, you can now search messages date, making it easier than ever to locate those crucial conversations.

How Does It Work?

When you enter a conversation on WhatsApp Web, simply click on the magnifying glass icon to open the search bar. In addition to the text field, you will see a calendar icon. By clicking on it, you can select a specific date and view the conversation on that day. This is perfect for recalling what was discussed at specific moments without having to scroll through the entire chat history.

Availability

Currently, this feature is only available in the beta version of WhatsApp Web, version 2.2348.50. If you are part of the testing program, keep an eye out as the update will be rolled out gradually in the coming days. There is no specific timeline for when the feature will be released in the stable version, but it’s worth staying tuned for updates.

How to Join the Beta Testing?

If you want to experience the latest features before everyone else, simply access the settings of WhatsApp Web, go to the “Help” page, and select the “Join Beta Version” button. By doing this, you will gain access to the experimental functionalities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)