New Feature on WhatsApp Web: Organize Your Conversations with Ease

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging application worldwide, is introducing an incredible functionality to make searching for important messages even easier. A significant portion of our communication happens on WhatsApp, especially when it comes to services and businesses. With the latest update of WhatsApp Web, you can now search for messages date, making it easier than ever to locate those crucial conversations.

How Does it Work?

When you enter a conversation on WhatsApp Web, simply click on the magnifying glass icon to open the search bar. In addition to the text field, you will see a calendar icon. By clicking on it, you can select a specific date and view the conversation from that day. This is perfect for recalling what was discussed at specific moments, without having to scroll through the entire chat history.

Availability

For now, this feature is only available in the beta version of WhatsApp Web, in version 2.2348.50. If you are part of the testing program, keep an eye out as the update will gradually roll out in the coming days. There is currently no timeline for the stable version release, but it is worth keeping an eye on updates.

How to Join the Testing Program?

If you want to try out the latest features before everyone else, simply access the settings of WhatsApp Web, go to the “Help” page, and select the “Join Beta Version” button. By doing this, you will have access to the experimental functionalities.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is this feature available on the mobile version of WhatsApp?

As of now, this feature is only available on WhatsApp Web in the beta version. It has not been released for the stable version or the mobile application.