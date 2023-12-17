Rising Land Values in Texas Attract Investors to Ranching

Despite a temporary slowdown in the ranch market, older landowners in Texas are still finding buyers for their properties. NFL legend Terry Bradshaw recently sold his 800-acre ranch to a partnership that plans to develop an American Quarter Horse facility. The trend of older ranch owners selling their properties is driven rising property valuations and the desire to pass on the legacy of the American West to a new generation.

However, the market for ranches in the southwest United States, particularly Texas, has cooled in recent years. High interest rates and increasing property valuations have made some potential buyers hesitant. While there may be fewer blockbuster sales this year, the better properties continue to attract buyers. Sam Middleton, owner of Chas. S. Middleton and Son, which specializes in ranch sales, believes that the market is returning to a more normal situation after a frenzied period.

Ranch properties often come on the market when families consider their future. Rising land prices in Texas over the past few decades have made it difficult for multiple families to sustain themselves on a single ranch. As a result, families are choosing to sell their land, which could be worth millions, and receive a lump sum of money rather than earning a smaller income annually.

Despite the slowdown, land values in Texas have risen 6% annually on average over the past 40 years, and this upward trend is expected to continue. Ranching has become a popular investment for individuals, families, and companies looking for a low-risk option. Even during economic downturns, ranch properties are considered a safe haven some investors.

In addition to personal investments, institutional investors are also showing interest in Texas ranches. Many are looking to create wind and solar farms and sell carbon offsets. The appeal of Texas land for renewable energy purposes has attracted real estate and investment funds, who are competing for large portions of land.

Overall, the ranch market in Texas remains strong, with deals still being done despite the temporary slowdown. With rising land values and a variety of investment opportunities, buyers are drawn to the wide open spaces and traditions of the American West.