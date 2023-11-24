New Framework Proposed to Ensure Age-Gating on Social Media Platforms

The government is taking steps to address the growing concerns surrounding the presence of minors on social media platforms. It is considering the implementation of a comprehensive “risk-based” framework that aims to enforce age-gating and appropriate parent consent systems. The proposed framework is expected to encompass popular social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, as well as educational technology (edtech) and health platforms.

Under the new framework, age verification for minors would be conducted through various means such as document stores in DigiLocker, Aadhaar-based verification, a digital token, or at the App Store level. The objective is to ensure that age-gating measures are effective and tailored to the specific platform’s risks. A government official quoted in the report emphasized the need for differentiating age-gating requirements based on the nature of the platform. They highlighted the increased risk of strangers contacting children on social media compared to educational apps or websites.

The imperative behind this regulatory initiative is multifaceted. Firstly, the addictive nature of social media and mobile phone usage has raised concerns about the impact on the mental and intellectual development of children. Cyberbullying and the interaction of children with online predators are also being highlighted as significant challenges. Instances of child sexual harassment, grooming, and bullying on social media platforms have further underscored the need for age gating and verification measures.

Statistics indicate that a significant portion of social media users in India are minors, with some even starting as young as eight or ten years old. A survey conducted Local Circles found that minors between the ages of nine and seventeen spend at least three hours per day on social media, videos, or over-the-top platforms. Parents, recognizing the negative effects of excessive social media usage, are increasingly in favor of consent requirements before their minor children can create accounts on such platforms.

The proposed risk-based framework for age-gating goes beyond the standard self-declaration process. Instead, it will mandate document verification as a means of ensuring accurate age verification. By employing this approach, the government aims to prevent minors from accessing age-inappropriate content, regulate advertising aimed at minors, combat the spread of fake information, and address the issue of digital addiction in young individuals.

Overall, the introduction of this new framework seeks to strike a balance between protecting children from harmful online experiences and fostering a safe and secure digital environment for their growth and development.

FAQ

Q: Why is age-gating crucial on social media platforms?

Age-gating is crucial on social media platforms to safeguard minors from potential risks such as cyberbullying, grooming, and exposure to age-inappropriate content. It helps address concerns about the adverse effects of mobile and social media addiction on the mental and intellectual growth of children.

Q: What age verification methods will be employed under the new framework?

The new framework proposes various age verification methods, including document stores in DigiLocker, Aadhaar-based verification, a digital token, or verification at the App Store level. These methods aim to ensure accurate and reliable age-gating on social media and other relevant platforms.

Q: How is the new risk-based framework different from existing age-gating mechanisms?

The new risk-based framework differs from existing age-gating mechanisms mandating document verification instead of relying on self-declaration. This approach is intended to prevent individuals from providing false information about their age and enhance the effectiveness of age-gating measures.

Q: What are the concerns associated with minors using social media platforms?

Concerns related to minors using social media platforms include addiction, cyberbullying, grooming, exposure to age-inappropriate content, and the spread of fake information. These issues can have a significant impact on the well-being, behavior, and social development of children.

Q: How can the new framework address the challenges posed minors on social media?

The new framework aims to address the challenges posed minors on social media enforcing stricter age-gating measures, regulating advertising to minors, combating the spread of fake information, and promoting responsible digital behavior to prevent digital addiction in young individuals.