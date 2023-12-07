New Generation Star Agastya Nanda Opens Up About Social Media Experience

In a surprising revelation, young actor Agastya Nanda, from the illustrious Bachchan family, recently shared the story behind his decision to quit social media. Unlike his co-stars from the upcoming film ‘The Archies’, Agastya has chosen to stay away from the platform. During an interview with NDTV, Agastya revealed that the stress of maintaining a social media presence and the pressure of posting the perfect pictures became overwhelming. He explained, “I used to get really stressed, what should I post, what filter, what angle, jawline. I used to do all this and then I was like scrap it.”

Agastya decided to make his Instagram account public, hoping to gain more followers. Interestingly, his follower count skyrocketed from 800 to 20,000 when he made the switch. However, when he posted a carefully curated collage, his followers took a nosedive to just 500. Agastya humorously shared that news articles highlighting his Instagram failure were forwarded to him his family members.

Despite not having an official social media account, Agastya confessed to keeping up with social media trends using a fake account to watch Instagram reels. He stays updated with the latest happenings and content on the platform.

Apart from his role in ‘The Archies’, Agastya is also set to appear in the film ‘Ekkis’ alongside legendary actor Dharmendra. Directed Sriram Raghavan, this highly-anticipated film is scheduled for release on January 10, 2025.

Agastya’s decision to distance himself from social media showcases a refreshing perspective from a young star who prioritizes his mental well-being. It serves as a reminder that there are alternatives to staying connected in the digital age while maintaining a healthy balance.