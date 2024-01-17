Agastya Nanda Makes Instagram Debut with Captivating Self-Portrait

Agastya Nanda, son of celebrated Bollywood actors Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, has finally stepped into the realm of social media. The young actor made his Instagram debut, attracting more than 5,000 followers in just a few hours. While Agastya has been absent from the digital landscape until now, his first post has already gone viral.

In the captivating self-portrait, Agastya exudes a sense of understated style. Dressed in a brown t-shirt and beige trousers, he sits on the floor, emanating a warm and endearing expression. The image immediately caught the attention of his family, who flooded the comment section with love and support.

Gauri Khan, a close family friend, left a heartfelt comment, expressing her excitement and sending a “big hug” to Agastya. Suhana Khan, believed to be romantically involved with Agastya, along with his sister Navya Nanda, welcomed him to the social media platform leaving warm remarks.

Agastya’s acting debut came in the form of the musical drama ‘The Archies,’ directed the renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and available on Netflix. In the film, Agastya portrays the iconic character of Archie Andrews, while Suhana Khan takes on the role of Veronica Lodge.

As for his future projects, reports suggest that Agastya will be the leading actor in the upcoming military drama ‘Ikkis,’ which is based on the autobiography of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The film chronicles the inspiring story of the brave soldier who sacrificed his life during the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

With his Instagram debut, Agastya Nanda has embraced the digital world, allowing fans and admirers to connect with him on a personal level. As his popularity continues to rise, it will be fascinating to witness his journey unfold and witness his upcoming milestones in the entertainment industry.