Meta Faces Lawsuit Alleging Harm to Youth Mental Health

Attorney General Lynn Fitch has filed an amended complaint against Meta, accusing the company of knowingly developing harmful features on its social media platforms that intentionally addict children and teenagers. The complaint, filed in the Chancery Court for the First Judicial District of Hinds County, also includes allegations of negligence, citing internal communications as evidence of Meta’s failure to create a safe environment for young users.

Fitch stated that Meta’s actions amounted to conducting a social experiment on children’s developing brains, emphasizing the need to hold the company accountable. The lawsuit also seeks to shed light on the true impact of social media platforms on the mental and physical health and safety of youth.

Internal presentations and communications provided the state highlight Meta’s awareness of the platform’s detrimental effects on teenagers. In a survey conducted the company in 2018, it was discovered that a significant percentage of Instagram users reported feeling worse about themselves for several months to a year. The survey also revealed that teenage girls were eight times more likely to engage in negative social comparison due to Instagram use. Another survey conducted in 2019 found that at least half of Instagram users had experienced mental health-related issues in the previous month.

Further internal communications indicated that Meta intentionally designed the product to be addictive. CEO Mark Zuckerberg set a goal in 2015 to increase time spent on the platforms 12% over the following three years. Meta’s internal research acknowledged that teens have difficulty stopping their usage even when they want to, and that they are unhappy with the amount of time spent on the app.

Meta’s platforms also lack age-appropriate content, with only 2% of encountered content being deemed suitable for young users. Despite this, Meta has done little to restrict access for users under the age of 13, and their registration process does not prevent such users from creating accounts.

Meta’s leadership, including Zuckerberg, allegedly ignored employees’ requests to fund measures that would address the known harms of Instagram, prioritizing business strategy over user well-being. The company also limited internal access to incriminating findings to prevent public discovery. One internal email revealed that Meta valued the lifetime worth of a 13-year-old teen at approximately $270 per teen.

The amended complaint is part of an ongoing lawsuit that was initially filed General Fitch on October 24, 2023. It has since been joined parallel complaints from seven other states and two federal complaints from 34 Attorneys General.