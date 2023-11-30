Attorney General Peter Neronha Defends His First Amendment Rights

Attorney General Peter Neronha of Rhode Island recently found himself in the middle of a contentious battle over his First Amendment rights. In response to a Superior Court judge’s order, Neronha’s attorney filed a motion seeking to have the order vacated. The judge’s demand for Neronha to appear in court was based on a series of social media posts that the attorney general made, which criticized bench trials.

Neronha’s attorney, Miriam Wiezenbaum, presented three arguments in the motion in an attempt to persuade the judge to change his mind. First, Wiezenbaum asserted that ordering the attorney general to appear in court to explain his social media comments infringes on his right, as a public official, to comment on matters of public policy. These comments, she argued, fall squarely within Neronha’s constitutional responsibility to keep the public informed.

Second, Wiezenbaum contended that the court’s order violates basic First Amendment principles. While Neronha would welcome the opportunity to discuss the issue at hand, the motion argues that a scheduled Superior Court hearing is not the appropriate forum for such a discussion. The attorney general believes that the order fails to provide clarity on the authority which the court commands his presence, as well as the nature, scope, and purpose of the scheduled hearing.

Finally, the motion alleges that the judge’s order is vague and violates Neronha’s due process rights. It asserts that Neronha was left guessing about the incident that raised the ire of the court, thus impairing his ability to prepare and respond adequately.

The motion included images of the social media posts in question, which Neronha made on his personal account. These posts criticized the prevalence of bench trials and advocated for legislative changes to ensure that the state has a say in whether a jury should be used. Neronha believes that the consent to a jury-waived trial should be a level playing field for both the defendant and the state.

As of now, Judge Daniel Procaccini has not yet made a decision on the attorney general’s motion to vacate. However, he did grant a request to push back the hearing originally scheduled for December 5 three days. Neronha, who will be attending an annual meeting of the National Association of Attorneys General in Washington, will be able to attend the rescheduled hearing on December 8.

FAQ

Q: What is the First Amendment?

The First Amendment to the United States Constitution protects the right to freedom of speech, religion, and the press, as well as the right to assemble and petition the government.

Q: What are bench trials?

Bench trials are trials in which a judge, rather than a jury, makes the final decision on a defendant’s guilt or innocence.

Q: What is due process?

Due process refers to the fair treatment and protection of an individual’s legal rights during legal proceedings.

Q: How many states allow jury-waived trials?

Neronha mentioned that 31 other states, in addition to the federal system, allow the option of a jury-waived trial.