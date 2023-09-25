Gymnastics Ireland Apologizes for Judge’s Racist Incident at Medal Ceremony

Gymnastics Ireland has apologized after a judge appeared to snub a young Black gymnast at a medal ceremony in Dublin last year. The incident resurfaced when a video of the incident went viral on social media, garnering millions of views. In the video, the judge skips the only Black gymnast in line for a participation medal, while the other girls receive their medals. The incident was met with outrage and accusations of racism.

On Monday, Gymnastics Ireland issued a statement of apology to the girl and her family, stating that what had happened should not have occurred, and expressing deep regret for the upset caused. The organization promised that measures would be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again, including a review of policies and procedures an independent expert.

The girl’s family had filed a complaint with the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation in Switzerland, leading to the apology from Gymnastics Ireland. However, the family expressed dissatisfaction with the response, noting that it did not address issues of racism and safety within the sport. The judge involved has denied any racist behavior and apologized for the oversight.

U.S. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, who is Black, offered her support to the young gymnast, stating that there is no room for racism in any sport. Biles’ teammate Jordan Chiles also expressed her dismay at the incident and called on people to help locate the young Irish gymnast.

