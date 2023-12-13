Netflix Unveils First-Ever Viewership Report, Boosting Transparency

Netflix has taken a significant step towards increasing transparency releasing its inaugural “What We Watched” report, which provides insights into the viewership statistics of almost all of its shows and movies. The report ranks the content based on the number of hours viewed over the past six months, offering creators and the wider entertainment industry a glimpse into the popularity of their work. Netflix plans to release updated reports every six months, ensuring ongoing transparency in its viewership data.

The streaming giant’s reputation for being secretive about viewership data has caused apprehension and suspicion among creators. In a conference call with reporters, co-CEO Ted Sarandos acknowledged this sentiment and emphasized the importance of sharing this information with the creative community. Sarandos revealed that Netflix had previously kept viewership data private to protect its business while experimenting with content. However, with over 250 million global subscribers, Netflix now feels confident in being more open with these statistics.

Increased transparency has become a major demand in the entertainment industry, with Hollywood actors and writers advocating for fair compensation based on viewership. Netflix’s move towards transparency aligns with this sentiment, aiming to create a better environment for all stakeholders involved. Additionally, the launch of an advertising tier on the platform has prompted brands to seek more information about the popularity of shows and movies.

The report itself provides fascinating insights into Netflix’s viewership landscape. For the past six months, “The Night Agent: Season 1” emerged as the most-viewed show, accumulating a staggering 812 million viewing hours. Meanwhile, “The Mother,” featuring Jennifer Lopez, claimed the top spot among movies. Netflix shared viewership information for over 18,000 titles, covering 99% of its total viewing, with an emphasis on titles that garnered over 50,000 hours of watch time.

By embracing transparency, Netflix hopes to foster better relationships with creators, producers, guilds, and the press. The release of these viewership reports signifies a significant departure from the platform’s previous practices, demonstrating its dedication to transparency and providing valuable insights into the popularity of its content.