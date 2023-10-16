Teen Opens Up About Neglect from Parents Due to Ill Sister, Sparks Discussion on Reddit

A 16-year-old teen took to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” forum to discuss the long-standing issue of neglect he has experienced from his parents, all because of his sister’s medical condition. From the ages of 6 to 11, his sister battled a rare form of leukemia, which required constant medical care. During this time, the teen was largely overlooked and left to fend for himself.

The teen described his childhood as being very lonely, as he was either shuffled between family members or left alone. Birthdays and holidays were centered around his sister’s illness, with his own needs and celebrations being pushed aside. Even when his sister went into remission, the bias towards her continued, with the teen being treated as a prop to cheer her up.

The unfair treatment extended to the teen having to give up his possessions if his sister wanted them, including a bean bag chair and treats from school. The teen’s parents also forced him to trade gifts with his sister during visits with Santa, leaving him with items that were not of interest to him.

The breaking point came when the teen’s parents suggested he give his gaming laptop to his sister because she wanted to play games with her friends. This was the one thing the teen had purchased with his own money and felt was truly his.

In response, the teen lashed out at his parents, cursing and expressing his frustration at the ongoing neglect he has endured. He even told them to take everything he owns, as he felt he didn’t deserve anything.

The post sparked a discussion on Reddit, with fellow users assuring the teen that he is not in the wrong. Many agreed that his parents should have done a better job of ensuring his needs were not neglected and that he deserved just as much love and attention as his sick sister.

