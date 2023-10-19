The European Union Requests Information from Meta and TikTok Under the Digital Services Act

The European Union has formally requested information from Meta (formerly Facebook) and TikTok under the Digital Services Act (DSA). The EU regulators have grown concerned about the presence of illegal content and disinformation on social media platforms, particularly following recent events in the Middle East and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Previously, the Commission had made similar requests to X (formerly Twitter) regarding their compliance with DSA requirements. The EU has publicly warned platforms such as Elon Musk’s X and now Meta and TikTok about their legal obligations to respond to reports of illegal content and mitigate the risks associated with disinformation.

The Commission has expressed concerns about Meta’s approach to election security, specifically requesting details on the measures taken to protect the integrity of elections and combat the dissemination of illegal content and disinformation. Additionally, the request to TikTok addresses compliance with obligations related to the spreading of illegal content, including terrorist and violent content, hate speech, and the alleged spread of disinformation. Compliance for larger platforms, known as Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs), is already required under the bloc’s content moderation regulation.

Non-compliance with the DSA could result in substantial fines for platforms, up to 6% of their annual global turnover. The regulations also grant the EU powers to block access to services that repeatedly violate the rules. Therefore, these compliance risks carry significant consequences for Big Tech companies.

It’s important to note that the Commission’s request for information does not signify the opening of formal investigations, but it is possible that it could lead to further action. Meta and TikTok have been contacted for their response to the requests.

The Commission also published DSA-related recommendations for Member States, emphasizing the need to designate independent authorities as part of the Digital Services Coordinators network promptly. This network will oversee compliance with the DSA in-scope services. The Commission is urging Member States to act promptly, given the geopolitical events challenging Europe and the Commission’s newly acquired oversight role in content moderation.

Critics argue that the DSA is a censorship law, and concerns about its impact on free speech have been circulating online. However, striking a balance between combatting illegal content and respecting fundamental rights such as freedom of expression remains crucial.

