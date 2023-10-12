TikTok Under Pressure to Protect Children and Teenagers from Violent Content and Misinformation

The European Commission has called on TikTok’s Chief Executive Officer, Shou Zi Chew, to provide details on how the platform is safeguarding its young users from violent content and misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. This request comes as part of the European Union’s content moderation law, the Digital Services Act (DSA), which aims to combat the spread of false information and harmful content on social media platforms.

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton addressed a letter to Chew, urging him to “urgently step up” the platform’s efforts in protecting children and teenagers. Breton highlighted the circulation of potentially illegal content on TikTok, despite warnings from relevant authorities. Instances of manipulated images and repurposed videos have also been flagged public media and third-party sources.

Under the DSA, platforms like TikTok and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram are required to swiftly remove illegal content, including incitement to violence and terrorist propaganda, as well as limit the spread of disinformation. Failure to comply with these regulations could result in fines of up to 6 percent of the platform’s annual global revenue.

In addition to the request for information regarding the protection of young users, the European Commission plans to address several other DSA compliance issues with TikTok. These include concerns about potentially life-threatening content that requires immediate attention.

At the time of writing, TikTok has not responded to the Commission’s request for comment.

Definitions:

– TikTok: a popular social media platform known for its short-form videos.

– European Commission: the executive branch of the European Union, responsible for proposing legislation and implementing policies.

– Digital Services Act (DSA): a content moderation law enacted the European Union to regulate online platforms and combat the spread of false information and harmful content.

