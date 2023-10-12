European Union Urges Meta Platforms Inc. to Combat Disinformation

The European Union has sent a letter to Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, urging it to take action against the spread of disinformation on its platforms. The letter, penned European Commissioner Thierry Breton, highlighted the need for Meta to comply with the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) in order to ensure responsible content moderation.

Although the letter did not accuse Meta of any wrongdoing, Breton emphasized the importance of vigilance and effective mitigation measures to combat dubious content. He also expressed concerns about the circulation of deep fakes and manipulated content on Meta’s platforms, particularly in relation to influencing elections.

While some applaud the DSA and its aim to hold tech companies accountable, there are critics who warn of its potential impact on freedom of expression. Companies like Meta face the risk of substantial fines, up to 6% of their global revenue, if they fail to comply with the DSA.

In response to the letter, Meta stated that it has already established a “special operations center” with a team of experts, including fluent Hebrew and Arabic speakers. The company is working tirelessly to ensure the safety of its platforms, take action against policy violations, and collaborate with third-party fact-checkers to combat misinformation.

As the conflict continues, Meta is determined to continue its efforts in maintaining a safe online environment. [Source: European Union, Meta Platforms Inc.]