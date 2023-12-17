Mumbai Indians Announce Hardik Pandya as New Captain for IPL 2024 Season

The Mumbai Indians made a surprising announcement today, naming Hardik Pandya as their new captain for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. This decision marks the end of Rohit Sharma’s 10-year-long leadership of the team, much to the disappointment of fans.

While there were mixed reactions from fans on social media, with some expressing their displeasure and criticism of the decision, a few passionate supporters took it a step further. Videos of fans burning Mumbai Indians jerseys and caps quickly went viral on the internet, highlighting the strong emotional connection between the team and its followers.

In addition to the fans’ reaction, the Mumbai Indians also faced a significant blow on social media platforms. Within the first hour of the captaincy announcement, the team lost four lakh followers on X, reducing their total from 8.6 million to 8.2 million. Similarly, their Instagram account saw a decline of close to five lakh followers, leaving them with a current count of 12.7 million.

Rohit Sharma had been the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013, taking over from Ricky Ponting mid-season. Under his leadership, the team achieved great success, winning multiple IPL titles, including their maiden title in 2013 and subsequent victories in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Rohit’s captaincy record of 87 wins in 158 IPL matches is the highest among all captains in this time frame.

The decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as the new captain is seen as part of the Mumbai Indians’ long-term vision and commitment to building a strong team for the future. Mahela Jayawardene, the Global Head of Performance for Mumbai Indians, emphasized this, stating, “It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season.”

Hardik Pandya, who made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2015, was released the franchise in 2022. He then went on to captain the Gujarat Titans in the following season, leading them to a title haul in their debut year and finishing as the runner-up in 2023.

As Mumbai Indians fans come to terms with this unexpected change in leadership, it remains to be seen how Hardik Pandya will fare as the new captain of the team in the IPL 2024 season.