Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth Clash during LLC 2023 Eliminator

Summary: Former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth found themselves in a heated argument during the Eliminator clash of Legends League Cricket (LLC 2023) on Wednesday night. In a video shared the official live streaming partner, Gambhir was seen giving a death stare back to Sreesanth after the latter allegedly sledged him. The argument escalated as captain Parthiv Patel tried to calm things down. After the match, Sreesanth took to social media to express his hurt over Gambhir’s words, while Gambhir posted a cryptic photo on his social media. The Capitals emerged victorious with a 12-run victory over Giants.

The clash between Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth during the LLC 2023 Eliminator created quite a stir. In a video shared the official live streaming partner, Gambhir was visibly agitated after Sreesanth allegedly sledged him following a couple of boundaries hit Gambhir. The tension between the two former cricketers escalated when captain Parthiv Patel intervened to defuse the situation.

A fan-recorded video from the stands gave a closer look at the heated exchange between Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth. It showcased the intensity of their argument and Patel’s attempts to calm them down. The argument eventually subsided after the match concluded, with the Capitals securing a place in the Eliminator.

Sreesanth took the matter to social media and posted a video explaining his side of the story. Without revealing what Gambhir said to him, Sreesanth expressed his hurt over the former cricketer’s words. On the other hand, Gambhir responded to the situation sharing an old photo of himself from his playing days. The caption accompanying the photo read, “Smile when the world is all about attention!”. Although Gambhir’s post didn’t directly mention Sreesanth, it seemed to be his way of managing the situation.

Moving on to the match itself, after winning the toss, Parthiv Patel elected to field first. Gambhir’s team, the Capitals, set a challenging target of 223 for 7 in 20 overs, with their captain contributing a quick fifty. The Giants put up a good fight but fell 12 runs short, resulting in their elimination from the tournament. The India Capitals will face the Manipal Tigers in Qualifier 2 on December at the Surat stadium, maintaining the same ground where the clash between Gambhir and Sreesanth took place.