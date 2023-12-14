Body Exhumation Planned in Cold Case of Unsolved Woman’s Killing

Summary:

In a significant development in a long-standing cold case, authorities are making plans to exhume the remains of a young woman whose murder has remained unsolved for over fifty years. Joyce Malecki disappeared in 1969 after going on a Christmas shopping trip near Baltimore. Her body was discovered several days later on a nearby military base, and a subsequent autopsy confirmed that she had been strangled. The circumstances surrounding Malecki’s disappearance have sparked speculation, particularly in light of similarities to the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, examined in the popular Netflix documentary seriesThe Keepers.

Parallel to this investigation, officials previously exhumed the body of Catholic priest Father Joseph Maskell in 2017 to test his DNA against evidence found at the scene of Cesnik’s murder. The focus of the documentary, Cesnik’s death, prompted questions about whether she was killed because of her knowledge of Maskell’s sexual abuse of students. However, the DNA testing did not provide a match, leaving both cases unsolved.

A report published earlier this year the Maryland Attorney General’s Office unveiled extensive child sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore, with Maskell identified as one of the principal offenders. The report revealed that Maskell allegedly abused at least 39 victims and pointed to his association with Archbishop Keough High School, where Cesnik was a teacher at the time of her death. While Malecki’s family attended the same church where Maskell served as a priest and resided nearby, there is currently no direct evidence linking her as one of Maskell’s victims.

With the exhumation of Malecki’s body, investigators hope to uncover new clues or evidence that could potentially shed light on her mysterious murder. The ongoing saga surrounding both Malecki and Cesnik has captivated public attention for years, and law enforcement officials remain dedicated to solving these cold cases.