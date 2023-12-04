Netflix Co-CEO Excited to Move Forward After Resolution of Actors Strike

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos expressed his enthusiasm for the resolution of the recent actors strike, stating that he is “thrilled” to get back to work and continue producing great stories for the world. The strike had disrupted the television and film industry, causing delays in production and impacting the streaming giant’s content pipeline.

Despite the challenges, Sarandos remains committed to investing in programming content. He confirmed that Netflix plans to allocate approximately $17 billion for content in 2024, which aligns with the company’s projected growth. However, he emphasized the need to stay closely aligned with this growth and reassess if there is a need to accelerate or surpass the planned content spend.

Looking ahead, Sarandos predicted a resurgence of TV legal dramas in 2024, following the success of shows like “Suits” on the Netflix platform. He emphasized the value of offering classic TV shows and movies, showcasing the appeal of library licensing deals for original intellectual property. The recent announcement of a movie adaptation of “Cobra Kai,” a popular Netflix series, further demonstrates the positive impact of licensing existing content.

Sarandos also highlighted Netflix’s expansion into live event programming. The recent success of the first-ever live, global streaming event with Chris Rock’s stand-up special, “Selective Outrage,” has encouraged the streaming giant to explore more live programming opportunities. The special garnered a larger viewership than Rock’s previous comedy shows on Netflix and generated significant buzz.

Ultimately, Sarandos acknowledged the evolving entertainment landscape and emphasized the importance of striking a balance between consistency and adaptation. The streaming industry is highly competitive, but Netflix is determined to navigate the challenges and ensure long-term success.

