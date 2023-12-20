Downtown Macon Undergoes Transformation with New Development Project

After years of stagnation, downtown Macon is set to undergo a major transformation with the demolition of a former department store building. In its place, a $30 million development project will introduce a vibrant mix of 95 loft apartments, six office spaces, and three local retail stores, contributing to the revitalization of the area.

The building, formerly occupied Neel’s Department Store and Blair’s Furniture, has stood untouched for the past three decades since Neel’s closure in 1993 and Blair’s closure in 2020. The decision to tear down the aging structure and start anew was a difficult one, as the Historic Macon Foundation initially sought alternatives to preserve the historic buildings. However, the economic feasibility of renovation proved challenging.

Local developer Robbo Hatcher, who acquired the building several years ago, emphasized the significance of breathing new life into the downtown block. Recognizing the building’s lack of contribution to the area in its deteriorating state and the block’s inactive status since Neel’s closure, Hatcher advocated for revitalization through a fresh development. The project aims not only to inject energy and vibrancy into the surrounding area but also to provide much-needed stability to the remaining historic structures.

The planned construction has drawn mixed reactions from the community. Leon Jackson, a resident familiar with the cycle of tearing down and rebuilding older downtown buildings, expressed his support for the project. He acknowledged the positive impact these initiatives have had on the community and believes that the new development will benefit the downtown area, its visitors, and its employees.

Construction is slated to begin in 2024, with the goal of completing the project and opening its doors 2025. As the development takes shape, it represents a promising future for Macon as a city of growth and potential. The eagerness of individuals seeking to move into downtown Macon is a testament to the allure and appeal of the area. With this new project, downtown Macon is poised for a dynamic revival that will benefit residents and visitors alike.