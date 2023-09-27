HBO’s Ballers and Insecure Experience Surge in Streaming Viewership After Netflix Deal

HBO’s hit shows Ballers and Insecure recently made their way to Netflix, generating significant viewership for both platforms. Ballers, starring Dwayne Johnson, garnered an impressive 696 million viewing minutes in its first week on Netflix, according to Deadline.

However, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, revealed that HBO’s own streaming service, Max, also experienced a boost in streaming viewership for these titles. Bloys stated that the introduction of Ballers and Insecure to a wider audience on Netflix resulted in increased engagement on Max, emphasizing the benefits of cross-platform marketing.

Bloys compared this approach to the traditional syndication model where popular shows were sold to cable networks, highlighting the co-exclusive nature of the arrangement. He acknowledged the positive impact of this experiment on Max but also cautioned against oversaturation, noting the importance of finding the right balance.

While HBO has embraced the idea of selling older seasons of shows like True Detective, Bloys made it clear that recent prestige hits such as Succession and The White Lotus are unlikely to appear on Netflix anytime soon. The concern is that making too much content available on other platforms may discourage viewers from subscribing to Max.

In conclusion, the collaboration between HBO and Netflix has showcased the potential benefits of cross-platform distribution in expanding audience reach. However, striking the right balance between exposure and maintaining exclusivity remains an ongoing challenge for streaming services.

Sources:

– Deadline