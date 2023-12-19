The Impact of Social Media on Exploring Islam

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, a new phenomenon has emerged on social media platforms. Millions of people have turned to these platforms not only to witness the violence but also to learn about the history, politics, and, surprisingly, Islam. This surge in interest has given rise to a movement focused on exploring the religion and has seen a significant increase in posts, livestreams, and discussions about the Qur’an, particularly on TikTok.

The hashtag #Islam on TikTok has gained tremendous popularity since early October, with videos using the hashtag accumulating over 35 billion views globally. The majority of viewers, aged between 18-24, have expressed their curiosity about Islam after witnessing the displays of faith in Gazans. This trend has challenged existing narratives and stereotypes about the religion.

Many TikTokers have been actively participating in this movement sharing their own faith journeys. Hunter Graves, a 21-year-old college senior from Nashville, has posted several videos discussing Islam, showcasing books he has purchased and expressing his growing interest in the religion. One of his videos, in which he expresses excitement over terms like “alhamdullilah” (praise be to Allah), gained almost two million views.

Moreover, social media platforms have also become a source of knowledge and a tool to challenge biases and promote solidarity. Muhammad Kolila, an imam at the Downtown Denver Islamic Center, highlights that social media provides individuals with the means to spread awareness and challenge negative beliefs about Islam. Some TikTokers have even linked the struggle of Palestinians to those of Indigenous people in North America and South African apartheid.

The online exploration of Islam through social media reflects a significant shift in public perception. While Islamophobia and anti-Muslim sentiment have been growing in the West, the movement on TikTok has humanized Muslims and debunked negative stereotypes. It is reminiscent of a similar phenomenon that occurred after the 9/11 attacks, particularly among women. However, what distinguishes this current wave of interest is the broader audience and the powerful impact of social media platforms.

Nonetheless, it is important to approach this exploration of Islam with caution. Social media users are advised not to rush into conversions based on others’ experiences online and to seek reputable sources for accurate information. While social media provides a unique space for empathy and connection between Muslims and non-Muslims, it also comes with its dangers and scrutiny.

Overall, the movement on social media platforms to explore Islam in the context of the Gaza conflict has created an opportunity for people to come together, learn, and unlearn. In a time of collective grief and inhumanity, this exploration might just offer a coping mechanism and a pathway towards understanding and tolerance.