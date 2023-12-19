Zoya Akhtar’s Film Receives Mixed Reviews Amid Controversy over Star Kids’ Acting

Zoya Akhtar’s latest release ‘The Archies’ has garnered attention not only for its storyline but also for the Bollywood debut of three star kids – Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor. While the film has received mixed reviews from critics, the performances of the trio have become a topic of discussion on the internet, with some netizens expressing criticism.

Controversy surrounding the young debutants escalated when renowned choreographer and director Farah Khan liked a film review on social media that mocked the acting abilities of Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi in the movie. This raised eyebrows, especially since Farah Khan is known to be a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana’s father. Additionally, despite her friendship with the Khan family, Farah was notably absent from the star-studded premiere of ‘The Archies’.

Raveena Tandon also unintentionally stirred controversy when she liked a post on Instagram that trolled Khushi and Agastya for their performances in the film. However, she has since apologized to the entire ‘The Archies’ team, claiming that she was unaware of her activity and that it was a scrolling error on her part.

Despite the controversy, ‘The Archies’ continues to gain popularity on a major OTT platform, where it was released on December 7. The film is an Indian adaptation of the famous American comic book series set in the fictional town of Riverdale. While audience opinions remain divided, it is evident that the star kids’ involvement has sparked intense conversations within the industry and among viewers.