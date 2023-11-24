Government to Take Action against Violation of IT Rules on Social Media Platforms

The Indian government is taking a strong stance against the violation of IT rules on social media platforms. Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, announced that the government will assist citizens in filing FIRs (First Information Reports) against social media platforms in cases of objectionable content, such as deepfakes.

Deepfakes are realistic yet fabricated videos created artificial intelligence algorithms trained on online footage. They have raised concerns about the potential for misinformation and deception. The government aims to address these concerns enforcing IT rules and holding social media platforms accountable for violations.

To facilitate this process, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) will develop a platform where users can report IT rule violations social media platforms. Through this platform, users will be able to inform the government easily and file FIRs with assistance from the Meity.

The government has also given social media platforms a seven-day grace period to align their terms of use with the IT rules. Minister Chandrasekhar emphasized that there is now zero tolerance for violations of these rules. Under Rule 7, an officer will be designated to build a mechanism for users to lodge complaints regarding deepfakes. The officer will create a user-friendly platform for citizens to report violations to the government, simplifying the process for everyone involved.

Furthermore, the FIR will be registered against the intermediary, and if the intermediary discloses the details of where the objectionable content originated, the FIR will be filed against the entity responsible for posting the content.

The government’s proactive approach to addressing IT rule violations on social media platforms reflects its commitment to protecting citizens and maintaining a transparent online environment.

FAQ:

Q: What are deepfakes?

A: Deepfakes are videos that are created using artificial intelligence algorithms trained on existing online footage to make them appear convincingly real, even though they are fabricated.

Q: How is the government assisting citizens with filing FIRs against social media platforms?

A: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is developing a platform where users can report IT rule violations social media platforms. The government will provide assistance to citizens in filing FIRs through this platform.

Q: What happens if social media platforms violate the IT rules?

A: If social media platforms violate the IT rules, an FIR will be registered against them. Additionally, if the platforms disclose the details of where objectionable content originated, the FIR will be filed against the entity responsible for posting the content.