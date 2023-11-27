New Wave of Deepfake Videos Raises Concerns Over Misinformation

In the era of AI-generated deepfakes, the latest victim to fall prey to this disturbing trend is Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. A video circulating on social media shows a girl resembling Alia dressed in a blue floral co-ord set, engaging in inappropriate behavior towards the camera. However, upon closer inspection, it is evident that the clip has been manipulated through the use of deepfake technology.

Deepfakes have become increasingly prevalent, targeting various celebrities in the entertainment industry. Recently, Kajol and Rashmika Mandanna were also subjected to similar deepfake videos. Kajol was depicted as changing clothes in a video that went viral, while Rashmika’s face was morphed onto another woman’s body as she smiled for the camera inside an elevator. Even Katrina Kaif was not spared, with an AI-generated image of her from the movie ‘Tiger 3’ circulating online. The manipulated image showed her engaged in a fight scene, but with her outfit altered to make it appear indecent.

The rise in deepfake videos has captured the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed concerns over the impact of this AI-powered technology. He labeled deepfakes as “problematic,” highlighting the misinformation they can spread and the lack of a proper verification system for the general public. He acknowledged the potential consequences this could have on society and emphasized the necessity of addressing this issue promptly.

As deepfake technology becomes more accessible and sophisticated, it is crucial to remain vigilant and skeptical of the content we encounter online. Misinformation, fueled these manipulated videos, has the potential to undermine trust, sow discord, and create significant challenges for individuals and societies.

FAQ:

Q: What is deepfake technology?

A: Deepfake technology involves the use of artificial intelligence to manipulate or superimpose someone’s face onto another person’s body or alter their appearance to create realistic, yet fake, videos or images.

Q: Who has been targeted deepfake videos?

A: Various celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Katrina Kaif, have fallen victim to deepfake videos that have gone viral on social media.

Q: Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerned about deepfakes?

A: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns over the impact of deepfakes, stating that they can spread misinformation and create challenges due to their lack of a reliable verification system.