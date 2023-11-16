Fake Video of Bollywood Actress Kajol Goes Viral, Raises Concerns About Deepfake Technology

A deepfake video featuring Bollywood actress Kajol has recently been circulating on social media platforms, sparking widespread discussion about the dangers of this emerging technology. Originally shared on TikTok, the manipulated video showcases Kajol’s face superimposed onto the body of English social media influencer Rosie Breen, creating a misleading and fabricated scenario.

Deepfake technology has been a cause for concern in recent years, as it allows individuals to alter or fabricate videos using artificial intelligence. This technology can convincingly manipulate someone’s appearance, making it difficult to distinguish between real and fake videos. In this case, Kajol’s face was digitally manipulated to create the illusion of her changing clothes, further emphasizing the deceptive nature of the content.

This incident follows similar deepfake videos involving other Bollywood actresses such as Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif. Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video, which went viral earlier, showed her face morphed onto the body of British-Indian Instagram influencer Zara Patel. The growing prevalence of such videos raises serious concerns about privacy, consent, and the potential harm that can be caused the misuse of technology.

In response to these incidents, the Indian government has taken action issuing an advisory to social media platforms. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) highlighted the legal regulations governing deepfakes and emphasized the potential consequences associated with their creation and dissemination.

It is important for individuals to be aware of the risks associated with deepfake technology and exercise caution when consuming digital content. The spread of deepfake videos can have serious implications for individuals’ reputations and privacy, highlighting the urgent need for regulations to address this issue.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is a deepfake video?

A: A deepfake video is a manipulated video that uses artificial intelligence to alter or fabricate someone’s appearance, often superimposing their face onto another person’s body.

Q: What are the risks of deepfake videos?

A: Deepfake videos can be used to deceive and manipulate viewers, potentially causing harm to individuals’ reputations and privacy.

Q: How is the Indian government addressing deepfake videos?

A: The Indian government has issued an advisory to social media platforms, highlighting the legal regulations governing deepfakes and the potential consequences associated with their creation and dissemination.

Q: Can legal action be taken against those creating and sharing deepfake videos?

A: Yes, legal action can be taken against those who create and share deepfake videos. The Information Technology Act, 2000, provides punishments for cheating personation using computer resources.