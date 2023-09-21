Canada Temporarily Adjusts Staff Presence in India Amid Diplomatic Tensions: Official Statement

The High Commission of Canada in India has released an official statement announcing that the country will temporarily adapt its staff presence in India due to the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two nations. The statement emphasizes that the High Commission and all consulates in India remain open and operational, continuing to serve clients. However, in light of the current environment where tensions have escalated, the safety of Canadian diplomats is being prioritized.

Global Affairs Canada, after diplomats received threats on social media platforms, is assessing its staff complement in India. As a precautionary measure, Canada has decided to temporarily adjust its staff presence. It is expected that India, in accordance with the Vienna conventions, will provide security for the accredited diplomats and consular officers of Canada, just as Canada does for Indian diplomats in Canada.

The spokesperson for Canada’s foreign ministry stated that this action is being taken to ensure the safety of Canadian diplomats given the heightened tensions. The increased security measures were implemented after the Sikh extremist organization Sikhs for Justice produced posters that threatened India and blamed New Delhi for an assassination. In response, India sought increased security at its missions in Canada.

The demonstrations planned pro-Khalistan elements outside Indian diplomatic missions in Canada on September 25 pose concerns of potential attacks on Indian flags, diplomats, and citizens. The Indian government has issued an advisory urging its citizens in Canada and those planning to travel there to exercise utmost caution due to growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes. Indian nationals are advised to avoid regions and venues that have seen incidents targeting Indians, and they are encouraged to establish a profile with the Indian diplomatic missions in Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Canada’s public safety minister, Dominic LeBlanc, has stated that the country disputes India’s travel advice and requests clarification from the Indian government. Meanwhile, Chandra Arya, a member of Canada’s ruling Liberal Party, condemned the attacks on Hindu-Canadians and questioned the contradiction between moral values and allowing hate crimes in the name of freedom of speech and expression.

