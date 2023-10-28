New Article: META Reality Labs Faces Challenges as Quest 3 Shipment Forecast is Reduced

META Reality Labs, the subsidiary of Meta Platforms Inc., is experiencing setbacks as it adjusts its shipment forecast for the upcoming Quest 3 virtual reality headset. Following a $3.7 billion operating loss primarily associated with decreased Quest 2 sales, the company has decided to lower its shipment forecast for Quest 3 5-10%. This adjustment comes in response to lower-than-expected market demand, prompting Meta to make strategic revisions.

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities revealed that Meta’s shipment forecast for the fourth quarter of Quest 3 has been reduced 5-10%. Additionally, Kuo highlighted the emerging competition from Apple Inc., stating that their first-generation mixed-reality headset, known as Vision Pro, is technologically superior to Meta’s Quest. Kuo predicted that the Vision Pro’s early launch next year will not only influence consumers’ purchase decisions but also pose a significant challenge to Meta’s market share.

Kuo further stated that Meta’s losses are anticipated to continue widening, which aligns with Meta’s CFO, Susan Li’s admission during the company’s third-quarter earnings call. Despite these financial challenges, Meta remains committed to its metaverse vision, as evidenced its continued investment in AI for long-term growth. However, Kuo warned investors to exercise caution in light of the potential risks associated with Meta’s Reality Labs division.

While Meta’s tech unit focused on metaverse-related technologies generated $727 million in revenue in the last few months of 2022, marking a 17% decrease from the same period in 2021, Meta continues to persevere amidst financial obstacles. The company understands the importance of adapting to market demand and competition, as well as the need to embrace emerging technologies to maintain their position in the evolving virtual reality landscape.

FAQ

1. Why did META Reality Labs reduce the shipment forecast for Quest 3?

Due to lower-than-expected market demand, Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Reality Labs adjusted its shipment forecast for Quest 3 5-10%.

2. What is the potential competition facing Meta from Apple?

Apple Inc.’s Vision Pro, a first-generation mixed-reality headset, is considered technologically superior to Meta’s Quest. Its upcoming launch is expected to influence consumers’ purchasing decisions and pose a notable challenge to Meta’s market share.

3. Are Meta’s losses expected to continue widening?

Yes, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Meta’s CFO Susan Li, Meta’s losses are projected to continue increasing, indicating the need for caution among investors.

4. How has Meta’s metaverse vision been impacted these challenges?

Despite facing financial hurdles, Meta remains committed to its metaverse vision. The company continues to invest in AI for long-term growth and remains focused on adapting to market demand and emerging technologies.