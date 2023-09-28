Disney+ to Restrict Password Sharing in Canada Starting November 1

Disney+ will join Netflix in restricting password sharing in Canada starting November 1. In an email notification to subscribers, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the upcoming change, which was hinted at during an earnings call in August. The new Subscriber Agreement specifies that a household is defined as the devices associated with the primary personal residence and used its residents.

Users who want to add outside members to their Disney+ accounts may have the option to do so for an additional fee, according to the agreement. The details of this fee structure have not been released, but Netflix charges an extra $8 per person each month for password sharing.

This move Disney+ follows in the footsteps of Netflix, which started cracking down on password sharing in May. Along with Canada, Disney+ will also introduce its ad-supported tier to subscribers in certain parts of Europe on November 1. This option, which has been available in the US since 2022, offers a less expensive streaming service with limited advertisements.

Amazon recently announced that it will introduce “limited advertisements” to its Prime Video streaming service in 2024. Furthermore, they will also offer an “ad-free” subscription tier for an additional $2.99 per month for Prime members in the US. This aligns with the strategies of competitors such as Disney+ and Netflix.

As streaming services continue to grow and compete for subscribers, password sharing has become a concern. These restrictions aim to ensure that users are paying for the service they are consuming and prevent unauthorized sharing.

