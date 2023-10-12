EU Commissioner Demands Facebook’s Plan to Tackle Falsehoods and Illegal Content

European Commissioner Thierry Breton has reached out to Mark Zuckerberg, asking him to clarify within 24 hours his strategy for combating falsehoods and illegal content related to the Hamas attacks in Israel. Breton, the EU’s chief digital official, requested Zuckerberg to outline how Meta, Facebook’s parent company, intends to comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA), the EU’s content moderation law. This move follows a surge of online disinformation and illegal content following the recent Hamas terror attacks in Israel.

In addition to sending a letter to Zuckerberg, Breton also criticized X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk for permitting disinformation, violent content, and propaganda to thrive on the platform. The DSA requires platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to promptly remove illegal content, such as incitement to violence or propaganda for terrorist organizations. Failure to do so may result in fines of up to 6% of their global annual revenue.

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, responded to Breton’s concerns, stating that the company is actively addressing the operational challenges tied to the ongoing conflict and is committed to promptly responding to takedown requests from European law enforcement services. However, Yaccarino mentioned that X has not received any notices from Europol, the EU’s law enforcement agency.

The DSA also necessitates that social media platforms be more vigilant in combating false information around elections, particularly with significant democratic elections scheduled for 2024. Breton specifically called on Zuckerberg to provide information on measures being taken to mitigate the spread of deepfakes, AI-generated videos, audio, and images, ahead of upcoming elections in Poland and the Netherlands.

The spokesperson for Meta announced that they have established a dedicated operations center to closely monitor and respond to the situation following the terrorist attacks Hamas on Israel. The Meta team is working tirelessly to maintain platform safety, take action against content that violates policies or local laws, and collaborate with third-party fact-checkers to limit misinformation spread. This effort will persist as the conflict unfolds.

