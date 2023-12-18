Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor Set to Open Amidst Delays and Challenges

The highly-anticipated Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is finally set to open its doors next week, despite numerous setbacks and a soaring budget. The resort, owned Allegiant Travel Co., has recently started accepting dinner reservations as a way to celebrate its long-awaited opening.

Guests and visitors can now book a table at the resort’s steakhouse and Italian restaurant, with meals available from December 15. Additionally, walk-ins will be welcomed at six other dining establishments, while two exclusive restaurants will be reserved for hotel guests only. In total, the Sunseeker Resort will offer an impressive selection of dining options, including seven signature restaurants, 11 bars and lounges, and a sprawling 25,000-square-foot food hall.

Among the bookable restaurants, Maury’s Steak, Seafood & Spirits is praised for its elevated menu and masculine ambiance, featuring rich, dark wood and modern accents. On the other hand, Stretto Coastal Italian Table offers a casual trattoria experience with both indoor and outdoor seating, centered around a brick oven and a glass-enclosed show kitchen.

While the resort’s opening is undoubtedly exciting news, it is essential to acknowledge the challenges and delays that Sunseeker has faced throughout its construction process. Originally scheduled to open in late 2020, the project has been continuously pushed back due to factors such as the global pandemic, a devastating hurricane in 2022, and even fires on the worksite.

With each delay, the project’s budget has steadily ballooned. Initially budgeted at $510 million, the resort has now exceeded $653 million in expenses as of September 30, according to the company’s third-quarter earnings report. Despite these financial setbacks, the Sunseeker Resort promises a wealth of amenities, including two pools, a spa and salon, a ground-level experience spanning 117,000 square feet, an exclusive adults-only rooftop retreat, extensive meeting space, a harbor walk, and an 18-hole golf course.

In conclusion, the upcoming opening of Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor signifies a significant achievement amidst a series of challenges. Despite the delays and increased costs, the resort aims to provide an exceptional dining and hospitality experience for its guests, with a wealth of options available to suit various tastes and preferences.