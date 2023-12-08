New Board Member Joins Simon & Schuster to Tap into #BookTok Trend

Simon & Schuster, the renowned publishing house, has appointed a new board member in its quest to leverage the growing #BookTok community. V Pappas, the former Chief Operating Officer at TikTok, has joined the board, bringing fresh insights and expertise to the company.

The appointment of Pappas comes as part of Simon & Schuster’s efforts to adapt to the changing landscape of the publishing industry. With the recent acquisition private equity firm KKR, the company has been revamping its top-level structure. Pappas joins five other board members, including industry veterans such as ex-Penguin Random House U.S. CEO Madeline McIntosh and Disney vet Kareem Daniel.

The addition of Pappas to the board signifies Simon & Schuster’s recognition and appreciation of the influence and impact of #BookTok. This literary phenomenon has taken TikTok storm, with short-form video recommendations leading to increased book sales and the rise of literary influencers like Colleen Hoover.

Simon & Schuster’s focus on digital distribution and marketing is not a new development. The company has been proactive in embracing content creators, as evidenced their launch of Keywords Press, which catered to YouTube stars. As the popularity of #BookTok grew, Simon & Schuster paid attention, bringing in top literary minds and publishing books authored influencers.

Pappas’ tenure as COO during the rise of #BookTok demonstrates their deep understanding of this trend and its potential impact on the publishing industry. Since Pappas’ departure from TikTok, the company has reorganized its operations division, adapting to the changing landscape under the leadership of current COO Adam Presser.

With Pappas on board, Simon & Schuster aims to solidify its position as a premier publisher, catering to the evolving preferences of readers in a digital age. By tapping into #BookTok, the company seeks to continue its growth trajectory and become the go-to choice for both established and emerging authors.