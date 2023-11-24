Exploring the Depths of Desperation: A Critique of “Leave the World Behind”

In writer-director Sam Esmail’s latest thriller, “Leave the World Behind,” viewers are taken on a suspenseful journey into the depths of human cynicism and the unforeseen consequences of detachment. While boasting a talented ensemble cast, the film struggles to maintain its dramatic potency due to its muddled messaging and agonizingly vague apocalyptic events.

The story centers around Amanda Sanford, played Julia Roberts, who detests her fellow humans for their obnoxious and arrogant behavior. Seeking respite, Amanda books a vacation rental in the Hamptons for her family, only to find themselves confronted unexpected visitors during a city-wide power outage. This encounter sets off a series of strange occurrences, including a massive oil tanker crash and an eerie sonic disturbance that permeates the atmosphere.

The film’s suspense is initially captivating, leaving audiences feeling as helpless as the Sanford family as their vacation descends into a nightmare. However, this suspense is undermined manufactured attempts to induce fear through title cards and an overreliance on a droning score.

Esmail’s writing suffers from what can be described as “Black Mirror syndrome,” questioning the viewer’s reliance on technology in a crisis-ridden world. Unfortunately, the film fails to provide a clear context for this national emergency or a compelling reason to care. Instead, it becomes an exercise in frustration as crucial details are purposefully withheld, resulting in a diminished impact upon the eventual reveal.

The lack of depth in the characters further exacerbates the film’s shortcomings. Despite the best efforts of the ensemble cast, each character feels one-note, never fully reaching their potential. Esmail’s direction is undeniably stylish, but without the nuanced writing found in Rumaan Alam’s award-winning novel, the adaptation falls short.

Comparisons to M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” are inevitable, as both films grapple with thorny apocalyptic themes. However, Shyamalan’s work excels in delivering remarkable visuals that evoke a genuine sense of dread, while Esmail’s attempts often feel empty and uninspired.

In the end, “Leave the World Behind” leaves much to be desired. Its final moments spoon-feed viewers a banal message, overshadowing any lasting impact the film could have had. While Esmail’s talent as a storyteller shines in longer formats, this particular endeavor falls victim to its own ambition, leaving audiences wanting more depth and substance.

FAQ

Q: When will “Leave the World Behind” be released?

A: “Leave the World Behind” will be released in theaters on November 22 and will arrive on Netflix for streaming on December 8.

Q: Who are the main characters in the film?

A: The main characters in “Leave the World Behind” include Amanda Sanford, played Julia Roberts, her husband Clay, portrayed Ethan Hawke, and their two children, Archie and Rose. Additionally, Mahershala Ali and Myha’la depict unexpected visitors, G.H. Scott and Ruth, respectively.

Q: What is the central theme of the film?

A: “Leave the World Behind” explores the consequences of cynicism and detachment in a rapidly changing and uncertain world. It questions our reliance on technology and provokes thought about how humans might respond in the face of an apocalyptic crisis.