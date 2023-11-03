Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Faces Accusations of Wrongdoings and Unconstitutional Decisions

Pakistan cricket finds itself in the midst of a new controversy as Zaka Ashraf, the Chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is confronted with allegations of “wrongdoings and unconstitutional decisions” as the end of his tenure approaches. The accusations, brought forth Zulfiqar Malik, a management committee member of the PCB, have not only remained within internal discussions but have also reached higher authorities, with a copy of the email being sent to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry of Pakistan.

The email sent Malik explicitly points out instances of “wrongdoings and unconstitutional decisions” that have occurred over time without proper consultation or approval from the majority of PCB members. Malik expresses his intentions to distance himself from these decisions and misconduct documenting these concerns.

Highlighting specific examples, Malik raises concerns about Ashraf’s tendency to make long-term decisions that contradict the mandate given to the management committee. These decisions include the appointment of the former chief selector Inzamam ul Haq for an extended term on a significant monthly salary, as well as other appointments made without proper consultation with PCB members.

In response to these accusations, the PCB defends its decision-making process, stating that all decisions are aligned with the constitution and aim to ensure the smooth day-to-day operations of the board.

As a result of Malik’s email, the IPC Ministry requested a comprehensive report from the PCB on its operations and progress toward elections. However, the requested report has not been provided the PCB as of now.

Zaka Ashraf’s tenure as the head of the PCB administration is set to conclude on November 5. The allegations against him have sparked significant controversy and raise questions about the transparency and decision-making processes within the PCB.

